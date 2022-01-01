Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 6405U or Celeron 6305: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron 6305

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
VS
Intel Celeron 6305
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
Intel Celeron 6305

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6305 and 6405U
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and Celeron 6305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2019 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake
Model number 6405U 6305
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 12
Execution Units - 48
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Gold 6405U
2. Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and Gold 6405U
3. Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and Gold 6405U
4. Intel Pentium Silver N6005 and Gold 6405U
5. Intel Core i3 1115G4 and Celeron 6305
6. Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Celeron 6305
7. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Celeron 6305
8. Intel Celeron N4120 and Celeron 6305
9. Intel Celeron N4020 and Celeron 6305

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron 6305 or Pentium Gold 6405U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский