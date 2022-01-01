Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron 6305
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +15%
1429
1239
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2374
2227
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron 6305 +8%
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +15%
1326
1158
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|6405U
|6305
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
