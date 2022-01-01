Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron 6305 VS Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Intel Celeron 6305 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6305 and 6405U Advantages of Intel Celeron 6305 Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer - released 11-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and Celeron 6305

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 1, 2019 September 1, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake Model number 6405U 6305 Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 18x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache - 96K (per core) L2 Cache - 1256K (per core) L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier - No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1250 MHz Shading Units - 384 TMUs - 24 ROPs - 12 Execution Units - 48 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold 6405U n/a Celeron 6305 0.84 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 - Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -