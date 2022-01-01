Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 6405U or Celeron J4125: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron J4125

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between J4125 and 6405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 578 vs 447 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 10 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and Celeron J4125

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2019 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number 6405U J4125
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Multiplier - 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock - 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units - 96
TMUs - 12
ROPs - 2
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 6
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4125 or Pentium Gold 6405U?
