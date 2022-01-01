Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron J4125
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 578 vs 447 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 10 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +21%
1429
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2374
Celeron J4125 +27%
3023
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +28%
578
450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1326
Celeron J4125 +11%
1470
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|6405U
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|96
|TMUs
|-
|12
|ROPs
|-
|2
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2