Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron N4000
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +36%
1437
1053
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +65%
2393
1446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|6405U
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2