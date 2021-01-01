Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron N4020
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 578 vs 470 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
781
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +19%
1414
1186
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +43%
2326
1621
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +23%
575
468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +53%
1304
851
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|6405U
|N4020
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|96
|TMUs
|-
|12
|ROPs
|-
|2
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Celeron N4020 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
