Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 6405U or Celeron N4020: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron N4020

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
VS
Intel Celeron N4020
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
Intel Celeron N4020

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4020. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4020 and 6405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 578 vs 470 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4020
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and Celeron N4020

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2019 November 4, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number 6405U N4020
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Multiplier 0x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock - 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 750 MHz
Shading Units - 96
TMUs - 12
ROPs - 2
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page Intel Celeron N4020 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Gold 6405U or AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
2. Intel Pentium Gold 6405U or Core i3 7020U
3. Intel Pentium Gold 6405U or Core i3 1005G1
4. Intel Celeron N4020 or Core i3 1005G1
5. Intel Celeron N4020 or Celeron 3867U
6. Intel Celeron N4020 or Celeron J4125
7. Intel Celeron N4020 or Core i3 10110Y

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4020 or Pentium Gold 6405U?
EnglishРусский