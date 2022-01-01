Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron N4500 VS Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Intel Celeron N4500 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4500 and 6405U Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 6 vs 15 Watt

Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later

Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and Celeron N4500

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 1, 2019 January 11, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Jasper Lake Model number 6405U N4500 Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 11x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache - 32K (per core) L2 Cache - 384K (per core) L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier - No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units - 256 TMUs - 16 ROPs - 8 Execution Units - 16 TGP - 6 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold 6405U n/a Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 8 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -