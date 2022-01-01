Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron N4500
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +13%
1429
1270
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +26%
2374
1889
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N4500 +5%
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 6405U +19%
1326
1117
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|6405U
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|16
|TGP
|-
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
