Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 6405U or Celeron N4500: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron N4500

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
VS
Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
Intel Celeron N4500

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4500 and 6405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and Celeron N4500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2019 January 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Jasper Lake
Model number 6405U N4500
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 16
TGP - 6 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 8
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Pentium Gold 6405U and Pentium Gold 7505
2. Pentium Gold 6405U and Pentium Silver N5030
3. Celeron N4500 and Core i3 1115G4
4. Celeron N4500 and Celeron N4020
5. Celeron N4500 and Core i3 1110G4
6. Celeron N4500 and Pentium Silver N6005

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4500 or Pentium Gold 6405U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский