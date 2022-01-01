Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Celeron N5100
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 6405U – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1803
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1429
1391
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2374
Celeron N5100 +34%
3190
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Celeron N5100 +6%
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1326
Celeron N5100 +26%
1668
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|6405U
|N5100
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L2 Cache
|-
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|800 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|10 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|8
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
