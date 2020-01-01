Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 6405U or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Core i3 1005G1

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2019 August 1, 2019
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake
Model number 6405U i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.4 GHz
Multiplier - 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

