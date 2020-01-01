Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Core i3 10110U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 2.1 GHz Core i3 10110U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
756
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1437
Core i3 10110U +66%
2385
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2395
Core i3 10110U +73%
4145
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
977
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1927
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|6405U
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
