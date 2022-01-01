Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Core i3 1110G4 VS Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Intel Core i3 1110G4 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.5-2.5 GHz Core i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 6405U Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4 Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

89% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 578 points

Newer - released 11-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 1, 2019 September 2, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP4 Model number 6405U i3-1110G4 Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1598 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.9 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 15-25x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s L1 Cache - 96K (per core) L2 Cache - 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier - No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 7-15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units - 384 TMUs - 24 ROPs - 12 Execution Units - 48 TGP - 15 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold 6405U n/a Core i3 1110G4 0.84 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page PCI Express Version 2.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -