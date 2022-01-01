Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Core i3 1110G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.5-2.5 GHz Core i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 89% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 578 points
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1429
Core i3 1110G4 +40%
2003
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2374
Core i3 1110G4 +45%
3451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1110G4 +89%
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1326
Core i3 1110G4 +23%
1637
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|6405U
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics
|UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|15-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
