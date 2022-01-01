Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 6405U or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Core i3 1110G4

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
VS
Intel Core i3 1110G4
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
Intel Core i3 1110G4

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.5-2.5 GHz Core i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 6405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 89% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1092 vs 578 points
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and Core i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number 6405U i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1598
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 15-25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 12
Execution Units - 48
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1110G4 or Pentium Gold 6405U?
