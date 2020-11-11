Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Core i3 1115G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1232 vs 578 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1354
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1414
Core i3 1115G4 +95%
2761
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2326
Core i3 1115G4 +176%
6428
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1115G4 +112%
1218
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1304
Core i3 1115G4 +96%
2558
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|6405U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|12
|Execution Units
|-
|48
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
