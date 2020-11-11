Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 6405U or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Core i3 1115G4

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 1.7-3.0 GHz Core i3 1115G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 6405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 2.1x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1232 vs 578 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and Core i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2019 September 2, 2020
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number 6405U i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1100 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 12
Execution Units - 48
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1115G4 or Pentium Gold 6405U?
Avatar
Madalin 11 November 2020 16:45
Pretty slick this Pentium Gold version for laptops. For anybody who does not needs AVX advanced instructions (if you do not know what is that, it means you do not need it), I'd go for the Pentium in a laptop if price difference counts for you.
+1 Reply
