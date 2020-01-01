Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Core i3 8130U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 2.2 GHz Core i3 8130U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1437
Core i3 8130U +33%
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2393
Core i3 8130U +50%
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|6405U
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
