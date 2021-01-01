Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Core i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U with 2-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1318 vs 578 points
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1343
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4961
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1414
Core i5 1135G7 +91%
2698
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2326
Core i5 1135G7 +327%
9928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +127%
1304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1304
Core i5 1135G7 +228%
4283
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|6405U
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|9-24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|640
|TMUs
|-
|40
|ROPs
|-
|20
|Execution Units
|-
|80
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
