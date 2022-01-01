Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 6405U or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Core i7 1165G7

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
VS
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
Intel Core i7 1165G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U with 2-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 6405U
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2.5x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 578 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U and Core i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 1, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number 6405U i7-1165G7
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 12-28x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 2MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 950 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 96
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 2.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Gold 7505
2. Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Silver N5030
3. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
4. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
5. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
6. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Apple M1 Pro
7. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Pentium Gold 6405U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский