Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Core i7 1165G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U with 2-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2.5x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 578 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1429
Core i7 1165G7 +102%
2890
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2374
Core i7 1165G7 +351%
10706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7 +147%
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1326
Core i7 1165G7 +238%
4484
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|6405U
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|12-28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|950 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|96
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
