Intel Pentium Gold 6405U vs Gold 5405U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 6405U against the 2.3 GHz Gold 5405U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Newer - released 9 months later
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1437
1326
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
2393
2324
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 1, 2019
|January 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|6405U
|5405U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|2MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 5405U official page
|PCI Express Version
|2.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
