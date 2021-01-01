Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1019 vs 603 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
290
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +25%
2391
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +37%
5481
4004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +69%
1005
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +55%
2283
1472
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|7505
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
