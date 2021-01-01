Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Ryzen 3 3200U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3200U and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1019 vs 603 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 17, 2020 January 6, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Zen+
Model number 7505 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Radeon Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.5 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Pentium Gold 7505?
