We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 17, 2020 January 6, 2020
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 2
Model number 7505 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Pentium Gold 7505?
