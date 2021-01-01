Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1560
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2391
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5481
Ryzen 3 4300U +44%
7901
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1005
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2283
Ryzen 3 4300U +41%
3228
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|7505
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
