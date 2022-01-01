Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1077 vs 775 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
893
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3195
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +18%
2326
1965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5395
Ryzen 5 3450U +27%
6831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +39%
1086
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2174
Ryzen 5 3450U +14%
2470
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|January 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|7505
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
