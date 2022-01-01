Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Ryzen 5 3450U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3450U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3450U and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3450U – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1077 vs 775 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 17, 2020 January 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Zen+
Model number 7505 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3450U
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3450U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3450U or Intel Pentium Gold 7505?
