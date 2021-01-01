Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1019 vs 826 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
355
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1480
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +22%
2391
1962
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5481
Ryzen 5 3500U +28%
7039
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +23%
1005
818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2283
Ryzen 5 3500U +18%
2688
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|7505
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1