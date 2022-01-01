Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1369 vs 983 points
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1360
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9931
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2312
Ryzen 5 5600H +28%
2951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5314
Ryzen 5 5600H +221%
17074
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5600H +40%
1360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2250
Ryzen 5 5600H +168%
6020
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|7505
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|448
|TMUs
|24
|28
|ROPs
|12
|7
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
