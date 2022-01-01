Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5825U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1448 vs 983 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2312
Ryzen 7 5825U +34%
3091
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5314
Ryzen 7 5825U +243%
18208
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5825U +48%
1439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2250
Ryzen 7 5825U +189%
6501
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Barcelo
|Model number
|7505
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1