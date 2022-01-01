Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 983 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 14 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505
2312
Apple M1 +61%
3729
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505
5314
Apple M1 +176%
14677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505
974
Apple M1 +78%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505
2250
Apple M1 +263%
8161
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 17, 2020 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number 7505 -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 2 8
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 384 1024
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 12 32
Execution Units 48 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505
0.84 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Pentium Gold 7505?
