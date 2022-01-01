Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
93
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 983 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 14 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2312
Apple M1 +61%
3729
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5314
Apple M1 +176%
14677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +78%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2250
Apple M1 +263%
8161
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|7505
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|2
|8
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|1024
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|12
|32
|Execution Units
|48
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
