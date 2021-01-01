Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Celeron 6305: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Celeron 6305

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
Intel Celeron 6305
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
Intel Celeron 6305

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6305 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1065 vs 624 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Celeron 6305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 September 1, 2020
Launch price 161 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake
Model number 7505 6305
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 UHD Graphics Xe G4 48

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 12 12
Execution Units 48 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron 6305
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Celeron 6305 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron 6305 or Pentium Gold 7505?
