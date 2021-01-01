Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Celeron 6305
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.8 GHz Celeron 6305. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1065 vs 624 points
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +88%
2303
1222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +142%
5397
2232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +71%
1060
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +94%
2260
1165
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|7505
|6305
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|12
|12
|Execution Units
|48
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Celeron 6305 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1