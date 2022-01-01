Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 (laptop) with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron J4125 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 2.4x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1077 vs 447 points
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +98%
2326
1177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +78%
5395
3023
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +141%
1086
450
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +48%
2174
1470
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|November 4, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|7505
|J4125
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|12
|2
|Execution Units
|48
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|6
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.2
