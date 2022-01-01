Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Celeron N4000 VS Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Celeron N4000 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4000 and 7505 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later

2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 983 vs 421 points

Newer PCI Express version – 3.0

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Celeron N4000

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 17, 2020 December 11, 2017 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake Gemini Lake Model number 7505 N4000 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1090 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs UHD Graphics 600

Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz - Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 20x - Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 48K (per core) L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 4MB (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) - Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 15 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 650 MHz Shading Units 384 96 TMUs 24 12 ROPs 12 2 Execution Units 48 12 TGP 15 W 5 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold 7505 0.84 TFLOPS Celeron N4000 0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400 Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0 PCI Express Lanes - 6 Extended instructions - SSE4.2