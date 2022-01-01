Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Celeron N4000: what's better?

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4000 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • 2.3x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 983 vs 421 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Celeron N4000

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 December 11, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Gemini Lake
Model number 7505 N4000
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 4MB (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 650 MHz
Shading Units 384 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 12 2
Execution Units 48 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron N4000
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Celeron N4000 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes - 6
Extended instructions - SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4000 or Pentium Gold 7505?
