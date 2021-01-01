Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Celeron N4120
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
- 2.4x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1065 vs 442 points
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
440
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1049
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +106%
2303
1118
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +116%
5397
2493
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +144%
1060
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +53%
2260
1476
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|7505
|N4120
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|96
|TMUs
|24
|12
|ROPs
|12
|2
|Execution Units
|48
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Celeron N4120 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|6
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.2
