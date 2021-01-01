Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Celeron N4120: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Celeron N4120

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
Intel Celeron N4120
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
Intel Celeron N4120

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4120 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N4120 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.14 TFLOPS
  • 2.4x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1065 vs 442 points
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4120
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 6 vs 15 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Celeron N4120

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 November 4, 2019
Launch price 161 USD 107 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number 7505 N4120
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 6 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel UHD Graphics 600
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 384 96
TMUs 24 12
ROPs 12 2
Execution Units 48 12
TGP 15 W 5 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505 +500%
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron N4120
0.14 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Celeron N4120 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes - 6
Instruction Set - SSE4.2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1135G7 and Pentium Gold 7505
2. Ryzen 3 5300U and Pentium Gold 7505
3. Ryzen 3 4300U and Pentium Gold 7505
4. Celeron N4020 and Pentium Gold 7505
5. Ryzen 3 3250U and Pentium Gold 7505
6. Celeron N4000 and Celeron N4120
7. Celeron J4025 and Celeron N4120

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N4120 or Pentium Gold 7505?
EnglishРусский