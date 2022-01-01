Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Celeron N4500 VS Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Celeron N4500 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between N4500 and 7505 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1077 vs 608 points Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500 Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 6 vs 15 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Celeron N4500

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 17, 2020 January 11, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake Jasper Lake Model number 7505 N4500 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1338 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 2 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz - Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 11x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 384K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 6 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 750 MHz Shading Units 384 256 TMUs 24 16 ROPs 12 8 Execution Units 48 16 TGP 15 W 6 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold 7505 0.84 TFLOPS Celeron N4500 0.24 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2933 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Celeron N4500 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes - 8