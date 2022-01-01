Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Celeron N4500
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1077 vs 608 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4500
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
713
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +83%
2326
1270
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +186%
5395
1889
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +78%
1086
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +95%
2174
1117
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|7505
|N4500
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Celeron N4500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|8
