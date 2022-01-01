Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Celeron N5100
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N5100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 77% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1077 vs 610 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5100
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 6 vs 15 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1803
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +67%
2326
1391
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +69%
5395
3190
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +78%
1086
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +30%
2174
1668
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|January 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|7505
|N5100
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|UHD Graphics 24 EUs
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 24 EUs
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|800 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Celeron N5100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|8
