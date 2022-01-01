Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Celeron N5095: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Celeron N5095

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
Intel Celeron N5095
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
Intel Celeron N5095

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N5095 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 983 vs 645 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Celeron N5095

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Jasper Lake
Model number 7505 N5095
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1338
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 384K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 750 MHz
Shading Units 384 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 16
TGP 15 W 6 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505
0.84 TFLOPS
Celeron N5095
0.24 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Celeron N5095 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 8

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron N5095 or Pentium Gold 7505?
