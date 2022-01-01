Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Celeron N5095
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.0 GHz Celeron N5095 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 983 vs 645 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron N5095
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
616
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2185
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +51%
2298
1517
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +31%
5308
4042
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +53%
985
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +16%
2271
1958
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Jasper Lake
|Model number
|7505
|N5095
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1338
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|384K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|750 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|6 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2933, LPDDR4x-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Celeron N5095 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|8
