Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.1 GHz Core i3 1000NG4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
948
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1552
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +20%
2326
1943
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +33%
5395
4057
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1086
1062
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2174
Core i3 1000NG4 +2%
2207
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|7505
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|12
|6
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
