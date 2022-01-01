Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 1000NG4 VS Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1000NG4 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.1 GHz Core i3 1000NG4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1000NG4 and 7505 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer - released 7-months later

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4 Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Pentium Gold 7505 – 9 vs 15 Watt

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 17, 2020 March 20, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake Ice Lake Y Model number 7505 i3-1000NG4 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1377 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Iris Plus Graphics G4 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 11x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 48K (per core) L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 9 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 900 MHz Shading Units 384 384 TMUs 24 48 ROPs 12 6 Execution Units 48 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold 7505 0.84 TFLOPS Core i3 1000NG4 n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 LPDDR4-3733 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 58.3 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes - 16