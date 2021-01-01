Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 1005G1

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
Intel Core i3 1005G1
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
Intel Core i3 1005G1

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price 161 USD 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Ice Lake
Model number 7505 i3-1005G1
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 3 3200U and Pentium Gold 7505
2. Core i3 1115G4 and Pentium Gold 7505
3. Core i7 1065G7 and Core i3 1005G1
4. Ryzen 5 4500U and Core i3 1005G1
5. Core i5 1035G1 and Core i3 1005G1
6. Ryzen 3 3200U and Core i3 1005G1
7. Core i3 10110U and Core i3 1005G1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or Pentium Gold 7505?
EnglishРусский