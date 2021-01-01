Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
922
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2391
2262
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5481
5148
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1005
Core i3 1005G1 +2%
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +12%
2283
2047
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|7505
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
