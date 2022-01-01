Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 10110U VS Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 10110U We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 2.1 GHz Core i3 10110U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10110U and 7505 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1077 vs 973 points Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i3 10110U

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 17, 2020 August 21, 2019 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake Comet Lake Model number 7505 i3-10110U Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1528 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs UHD Graphics 620 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 20x 21x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 15 W 15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1000 MHz Shading Units 384 192 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 12 3 Execution Units 48 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold 7505 0.84 TFLOPS Core i3 10110U 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.66 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i3 10110U official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes - 16 Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2