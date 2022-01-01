Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Core i3 10110U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 10110U

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
Intel Core i3 10110U
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
Intel Core i3 10110U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 2.1 GHz Core i3 10110U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10110U and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1077 vs 973 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i3 10110U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Comet Lake
Model number 7505 i3-10110U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics 620
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 384 192
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 12 3
Execution Units 48 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505
0.84 TFLOPS
Core i3 10110U
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i3 10110U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

