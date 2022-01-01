Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 10110U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 2.1 GHz Core i3 10110U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1077 vs 973 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1041
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2387
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2326
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +34%
5395
4018
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +11%
1086
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +11%
2174
1955
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|7505
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|12
|3
|Execution Units
|48
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
