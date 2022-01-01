Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 1110G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.5-2.5 GHz Core i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +16%
2326
2003
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +56%
5395
3451
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1086
Core i3 1110G4 +1%
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +33%
2174
1637
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|7505
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|15-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|12
|12
|Execution Units
|48
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
