Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 1110G4 VS Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1110G4 We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 1.5-2.5 GHz Core i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 7505 Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4 Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i3 1110G4

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 17, 2020 September 2, 2020 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake UP4 Model number 7505 i3-1110G4 Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1598 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 Performance Cores 2 2 Threads 4 4 Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 20x 15-25x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 7-15 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1100 MHz Shading Units 384 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 12 12 Execution Units 48 48 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Pentium Gold 7505 0.84 TFLOPS Core i3 1110G4 0.84 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 16