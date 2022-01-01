Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.2 GHz Core i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 983 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5463
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2312
Core i3 1215U +56%
3605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5314
Core i3 1215U +135%
12507
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +49%
1448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2250
Core i3 1215U +69%
3799
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|7505
|i3-1215U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|16
|Execution Units
|48
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1