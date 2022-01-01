Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i3 1220P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.5 GHz Core i3 1220P with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1220P – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1220P
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1524 vs 983 points
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2298
Core i3 1220P +53%
3515
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5308
Core i3 1220P +191%
15460
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1220P +56%
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2271
Core i3 1220P +122%
5047
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|7505
|i3-1220P
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|2
|10
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|15x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|20-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|16
|Execution Units
|48
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i3 1220P official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
