Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i5 10300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.5 GHz Core i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1114
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4851
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2303
Core i5 10300H +15%
2637
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5397
Core i5 10300H +62%
8722
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1060
Core i5 10300H +7%
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2260
Core i5 10300H +75%
3958
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|7505
|i5-10300H
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|12
|3
|Execution Units
|48
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
