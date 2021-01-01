Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Core i5 10300H: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i5 10300H

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
Intel Core i5 10300H
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
Intel Core i5 10300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 2.5 GHz Core i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 integrated graphics: 0.84 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 April 2, 2020
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Comet Lake-H
Model number 7505 i5-10300H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 384 192
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 12 3
Execution Units 48 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505 +121%
0.84 TFLOPS
Core i5 10300H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10300H or Pentium Gold 7505?
