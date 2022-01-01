Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i5 1035G1

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
Intel Core i5 1035G1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.0 GHz Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Ice Lake
Model number 7505 i5-1035G1
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel UHD Graphics G1
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 384 256
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 12 4
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G1 or Pentium Gold 7505?
