Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i5 1035G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.0 GHz Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1086
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4265
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2326
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5395
Core i5 1035G1 +44%
7785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1086
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2174
Core i5 1035G1 +37%
2989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|7505
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|256
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|12
|4
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
