Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i5 1155G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8-months later
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1302 vs 983 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2312
Core i5 1155G7 +27%
2932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5314
Core i5 1155G7 +93%
10232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1155G7 +34%
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2250
Core i5 1155G7 +82%
4089
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|June 8, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|7505
|i5-1155G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|10-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|12
|20
|Execution Units
|48
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
