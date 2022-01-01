Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Core i5 1155G7: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz Core i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1155G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1302 vs 983 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i5 1155G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 June 8, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number 7505 i5-1155G7
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 10-25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 384 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 12 20
Execution Units 48 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505
0.84 TFLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

