We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5200U and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Newer - released 5-years and 10-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 983 vs 646 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i5 5200U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 January 5, 2015
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Broadwell
Model number 7505 i5-5200U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1168
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 5 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Intel HD Graphics 5500
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 384 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 12 -
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i5 5200U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

