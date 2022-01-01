Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i5 5200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 2.2 GHz Core i5 5200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Newer - released 5-years and 10-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 983 vs 646 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 30% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 2.7 GHz)
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
1173
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +53%
2312
1512
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +113%
5314
2498
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +51%
974
643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +65%
2250
1360
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|7505
|i5-5200U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|12
|-
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i5 5200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1