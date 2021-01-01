Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i7 1065G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.3 GHz Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1235 vs 1065 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1149
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2303
Core i7 1065G7 +6%
2436
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5397
Core i7 1065G7 +61%
8678
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1060
Core i7 1065G7 +14%
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2260
Core i7 1065G7 +83%
4127
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|7505
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|12
|8
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1