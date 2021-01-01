Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Core i7 1065G7: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i7 1065G7

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
Intel Core i7 1065G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.3 GHz Core i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1065G7 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1235 vs 1065 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i7 1065G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 August 1, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Ice Lake
Model number 7505 i7-1065G7
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x 13x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 12 8
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

