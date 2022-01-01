Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i7 1165G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 1077 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2326
Core i7 1165G7 +24%
2890
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5395
Core i7 1165G7 +98%
10706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1086
Core i7 1165G7 +32%
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2174
Core i7 1165G7 +106%
4484
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|7505
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|12-28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|12
|24
|Execution Units
|48
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1