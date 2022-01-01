Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Core i7 1165G7

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
Intel Core i7 1165G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 with 2-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1165G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1419 vs 1077 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Core i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number 7505 i7-1165G7
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 12-28x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 384 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 12 24
Execution Units 48 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Pentium Gold 7505
0.84 TFLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 or Intel Core i5 1135G7
2. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 or AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
3. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 or Intel Pentium Silver N6000
4. Intel Pentium Gold 7505 or Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
5. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
6. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
7. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
8. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Apple M1 Pro
9. Intel Core i7 1165G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1165G7 or Pentium Gold 7505?
Promotion
EnglishРусский