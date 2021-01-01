Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold 7505 or Pentium Gold 6405U: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Gold 6405U

Intel Pentium Gold 7505
VS
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
Intel Pentium Gold 7505
Intel Pentium Gold 6405U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 2.4 GHz Gold 6405U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6405U and 7505
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 84% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1065 vs 578 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and Gold 6405U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 17, 2020 October 1, 2019
Launch price 161 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Comet Lake
Model number 7505 6405U
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 Intel UHD Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz -
Shading Units 384 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 12 -
Execution Units 48 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Pentium Gold 6405U or Gold 7505?
