Intel Pentium Gold 7505 vs Gold 6405U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 7505 against the 2.4 GHz Gold 6405U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 84% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1065 vs 578 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +63%
2303
1414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +132%
5397
2326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +84%
1060
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold 7505 +73%
2260
1304
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 17, 2020
|October 1, 2019
|Launch price
|161 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|7505
|6405U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Intel UHD Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|384
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|12
|-
|Execution Units
|48
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold 7505 official page
|Intel Pentium Gold 6405U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
