Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1444
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2231
2199
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
Ryzen 3 3200G +99%
7247
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
947
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2013
Ryzen 3 3200G +43%
2879
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|G5400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
