Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 (desktop) against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 15 vs 58 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
289
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
580
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +20%
2231
1865
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
Ryzen 3 3200U +12%
4085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +32%
947
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +32%
2013
1520
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|G5400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
