Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
471
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2231
Ryzen 5 3600 +14%
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
Ryzen 5 3600 +389%
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600 +31%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2013
Ryzen 5 3600 +264%
7335
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|G5400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
