Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Consumes up to 39% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 58 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2231
Ryzen 5 3600X +20%
2675
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3642
Ryzen 5 3600X +403%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 3600X +31%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2013
Ryzen 5 3600X +241%
6869
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|G5400
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Pentium G4560 or Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Core i3 9100F or Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Core i3 7100 or Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Pentium G4600 or Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Pentium G4400 or Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Core i7 10750H or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X