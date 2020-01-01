Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Celeron G3930
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 against the 2.9 GHz Celeron G3930. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron G3930
- Consumes up to 12% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 51 vs 58 Watt
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +25%
2231
1781
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +60%
3642
2272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +48%
947
641
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +133%
2013
864
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|64 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|G3930
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Celeron G3930 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Pentium Gold G5400 and Core i3 8100
- Pentium Gold G5400 and Ryzen 3 2200G
- Pentium Gold G5400 and Ryzen 3 3200G
- Pentium Gold G5400 and Core i3 6100
- Pentium Gold G5400 and Ryzen 3 1200
- Celeron G3930 and Pentium G4560
- Celeron G3930 and Core i3 9100F
- Celeron G3930 and Core i3 6100
- Celeron G3930 and Pentium G4400