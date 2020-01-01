Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5400 or Celeron G3930: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Celeron G3930

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 against the 2.9 GHz Celeron G3930. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron G3930
  • Consumes up to 12% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 51 vs 58 Watt

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 January 3, 2017
Launch price 64 USD 42 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number G5400 G3930
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel HD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page Intel Celeron G3930 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2

