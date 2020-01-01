Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Celeron G5900
We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5900
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2231
2123
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +35%
3642
2692
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +14%
947
829
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +36%
2013
1484
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|64 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|G5900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD 610
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|3
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Celeron G5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
