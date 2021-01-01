Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5400 or Celeron G5905: what's better?

We compared two 2-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 July 19, 2020
Launch price 64 USD 42 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number G5400 G5905
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page Intel Celeron G5905 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5905 or Pentium Gold G5400?
