Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Celeron J4125
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
- Consumes up to 83% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 10 vs 58 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +83%
2231
1222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +11%
3642
3267
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +113%
947
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pentium Gold G5400 +33%
2013
1510
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|November 4, 2019
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Gemini Lake Refresh
|Model number
|G5400
|J4125
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Celeron J4125 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|SSE4.2
