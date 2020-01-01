Home > CPU Comparisons > Pentium Gold G5400 or Celeron J4125: what's better?

Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Celeron J4125

Intel Pentium Gold G5400
Intel Pentium Gold G5400
VS
Intel Celeron J4125
Intel Celeron J4125

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 2 GHz Celeron J4125 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
Advantages of Intel Celeron J4125
  • Consumes up to 83% less energy than the Pentium Gold G5400 – 10 vs 58 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 November 4, 2019
Launch price 64 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Gemini Lake Refresh
Model number G5400 J4125
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1090
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610 Intel UHD Graphics 600

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 37x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 4MB (shared)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 58 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 8 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page Intel Celeron J4125 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 6
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2 SSE4.2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron J4125 or Pentium Gold G5400?
