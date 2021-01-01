Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Pentium Gold G5400 with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz Core i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 58 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1105 vs 994 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
456
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2319
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2257
Core i3 10100 +17%
2651
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3774
Core i3 10100 +136%
8918
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1007
Core i3 10100 +12%
1123
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2277
Core i3 10100 +69%
3840
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|64 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|G5400
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|58 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Pentium Gold G5400 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
|-
